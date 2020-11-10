Bill Belichick Explains How Cam Newton Set Up Final Play Before Game-Winning Field Goal Vs. JetsWhen asked if the game-winning play was a case of Jakobi Meyers reading the defense and making an adjustment, Bill Belichick shifted the credit to Cam Newton.

Celtics Past And Present Share Their Thoughts On The Late Great Tommy HeinsohnThere will never be another Tommy Heinsohn.

Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn Dies At Age 86Tommy Heinsohn, a member of the Boston Celtics organization since the 1950s, has died. He was 86 years old.

Alex Cora Apologizes For Astros Cheating Scandal, Promises To Use His Mistake 'To Make People Better'Alex Cora knows he messed up, but he isn't going to run away from what happened in Houston in 2017. Now that he's back with the Red Sox, the manager is going to use it to get better.

Jakobi Meyers Continues To Play Like A No. 1 Receiver For PatriotsWhile injuries decimating the New England wide receivers corps has led to some lackluster performances by the offense as a whole, it has also led to the emergence of Jakobi Meyers.