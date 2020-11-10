CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police have released a second photo of the man wanted for a sexual assault in Boston’s Public Garden last weekend.

Police said the man approached a woman near Bromfield Street around 2 a.m. Sunday and forcefully brought her through Boston Common into the Public Garden where he attacked her.

The man wanted in the Boston Public Garden attack on Nov. 8. (Image credit: Boston Police)

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the man Sunday hoping to generate leads. They unveiled this second picture Monday night.

The man wanted in the Boston Public Garden attack on Nov. 8. (Image credit: Boston Police)

Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4400.

Comments

Leave a Reply