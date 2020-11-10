Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police have released a second photo of the man wanted for a sexual assault in Boston’s Public Garden last weekend.
Police said the man approached a woman near Bromfield Street around 2 a.m. Sunday and forcefully brought her through Boston Common into the Public Garden where he attacked her.
Investigators released a surveillance photo of the man Sunday hoping to generate leads. They unveiled this second picture Monday night.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4400.