LeBron James Gives Cam Newton Some Love After Patriots' Comeback Win Over JetsCam Newton's performance in New England's comeback win over the Jets earned him some praise from LeBron James.

Cam Newton Explains What Changed: 'I'm Getting Tired Of Sucking'"I'm getting tired of sucking," Newton said. "Simple."

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Much-Too-Close Win Over JetsAs you'd might expect, there were some highs and lows. So here's a digest of who shined and who had a rough night, or as it's more succinctly known, Four Ups and Four Downs.

Cam Newton Leads Late Drive, Nick Folk Kicks Game-Winner As Patriots Barely Beat Jets On Monday Night FootballNick Folk's kick was perfect, and the Patriots narrowly escaped the Meadowlands with a 30-27 win.

Cam Newton Goes With Stripped-Down Style Choice For Monday Night FootballCam Newton kept things simple when he showed up for work at MetLife Stadium for Monday Night Football between the Patriots and Jets.