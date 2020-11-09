BOSTON (CBS) – Two shoplifting suspects were arrested in Boston after a chase that started in Stoneham Monday morning. A Stoneham Police officer was allegedly dragged by the suspect’s car during the pursuit.
At about 11 a.m. Stoneham Police responded to a reported shoplifting at Famous Footwear on Main Street. A clerk told officers that the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old James Rogers of Mashpee, fled the store with several pairs of shoes. Rogers got into a car allegedly driven by 37-year-old Marquise Henry of Dorchester.
Two Stoneham Police officers working a detail on Montvale Avenue attempted to stop the car. The car allegedly struck and dragged one of the officers down the street. The officer was not seriously injured.
Stoneham Police notified area law enforcement after the car fled onto I-93 South. A short time later, State Police arrested Henry and Rogers at the Paul Revere Park in Charlestown.
Rogers was arraigned on shoplifting charges and released on personal recognizance. Henry faces several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and failure to stop for a police officer. Henry is being held on $500 bail.