CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) – President-elect Joe Biden has named his coronavirus advisory board for his transition team and several have ties to Boston.

The three co-chairs all have connections to Massachusetts. Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith did her residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, as did former Surgeon Genera Dr. Vivek Murthy, who is also a professor at Harvard Medical School. Dr. David Kessler graduated from Amherst College and Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Atul Gawande is also on the board. He’s a surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School.

You can see the full list of members here:

Comments

Leave a Reply