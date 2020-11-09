BOSTON (CBS) – President-elect Joe Biden has named his coronavirus advisory board for his transition team and several have ties to Boston.
The three co-chairs all have connections to Massachusetts. Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith did her residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, as did former Surgeon Genera Dr. Vivek Murthy, who is also a professor at Harvard Medical School. Dr. David Kessler graduated from Amherst College and Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Atul Gawande is also on the board. He’s a surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School.
You can see the full list of members here:
NEW: President-elect Biden has named his transition COVID-19 advisory board.
Drs. David Kessler, Vivek Murthy & Marcella Nunez-Smith will serve as co-chairs.
Full list of other members: pic.twitter.com/XZoEmj3WwQ
— Stephen Sanchez (@SSanchezTV) November 9, 2020