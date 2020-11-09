BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL schedule makers were probably hoping that this week’s Patriots-Jets matchup on Monday Night Football would bring a lot more to the table. Instead, it’s a showdown between a 2-5 team and an 0-8 team.

Fun!

The Patriots haven’t played well for over a month, but the Jets haven’t played well at any point during the season. This is a perfect “get right” week for the Patriots, or at the very least, a “feel a little better about yourselves” week.

Here’s how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team things Monday night’s Patriots-Jets showdown will play out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots will put an end to their four-game losing streak on Monday night. The Jets are 0-8, and the Pats will use this to try to get right.

Patriots 24, Jets 10

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This game will come down to two things:

1. Can Cam Newton and the offense pick up where they left off in the Buffalo game — minus the fumble, of course — and put up points?

2. Can the Patriots D — minus Lawrence Guy and Ja’Whaun Bentley — stop Frank Gore, La’Mical Perine and the Jets running game?

Patriots 29, Jets 13

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

Let’s keep this one plain and simple. The Pats aren’t a bad team, they’re just playing bad football. The Jets are a bad team and they play uninspiring football. The Pats should use this game to get better at the things they need to get better at.

New England should continue to run the ball and use this game to work on stopping the run. Also, maybe Cam Newton can continue the rhythm we saw him in at the end of the Buffalo game — minus the fumble, that is.

The Pats are a better team and will win on Monday night.

Patriots 24, Jets 10

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

The Patriots could play a terrible game and still eke out a win. They’ll probably play a much better game, and Patriots fans can be tucked in at halftime.

Patriots 34, Jets 9

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

If the Patriots can’t beat the Jets, then they should just tank the rest of the season. But the Patriots will beat the Jets, because the Jets are awful.

Here’s hoping for at least one safety this week. It’s what the MNF audience deserves.

Patriots 29, Jets 13

