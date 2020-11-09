BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of Monday night’s Patriots-Jets game.

— This will be the 123rd meeting between the Pats and the Jets. New England leads the overall series 67-54-1.

— The Patriots have swept their season series against the Jets 20 times.

— This is the ninth time that the Pats and the Jets will play on Monday Night Football. Both teams have won four of the previous matchups.

— Bill Belichick is 30-10 against the Jets since becoming head coach of the Patriots.

— This is the first of two straight Prime Time games for the Patriots. They’ll take on the Ravens at home on Sunday Night Football next weekend.

— The Pats have been called for an NFL-low 20 penalties this season.

— J.C. Jackson has an interception in three consecutive games, and four for the season.

— Cam Newton has the most rushing first downs by any quarterback in NFL history with 385. He has 25 this season.

— James White needs 20 receiving yards to join Kevin Faulk as the only other Patriots running back with 3,000 career receiving yards during the regular season.

— Damien Harris rushed for over 100 yards last week. The last Patriots running back to have consecutive 100-yard rushing games was LeGarrette Blount during the 2016 season.

— Gunner Olszewski is 10th in the NFL with a 23.8-yard kickoff return average.

— A win would give the Patriots 131 road victories since 1994 — the most in the NFL over that span.