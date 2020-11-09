Comments
NORTHBRIDGE (CBS) — Police credit an “alert engineer” for potentially avoiding a deadly incident on the train tracks in Northbridge Monday morning. A 25-year-old man appeared to be sleeping on the railroad tracks in town near the Elston Avenue crossing.
Police said the engineer activated the train’s signal and hit the brakes upon seeing the man laying on the tracks.
“The train whistle alerted the subject so that he was able to move from the direct path of the train, however the train did strike the subject causing serious injury,” police said.
The man was speaking to paramedics while in the ambulance, police said. He was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital.