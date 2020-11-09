BOSTON (CBS) — Fans of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution will have to watch the rest of the season from afar. There will be no fans allowed in Gillette Stadium for the rest of 2020, stadium officials announced Monday.

There had been some hope that a small number of fans would be able to attend games at some point this season should the COVID-19 situation improved in Massachusetts. But based on the Governor’s Executive Order, large capacity venues will remained closed throughout the 2020 NFL and MLS seasons.

So the Patriots and the Revolution will continue to play their home games in front of an empty stadium for the rest of the year.

From Gillette Stadium on Monday:

Throughout the last several months, Gillette Stadium officials and the Kraft Sports + Entertainment organization have worked diligently to develop a plan to safely host fans at a reduced capacity. We have done so in collaboration with a team of infectious disease experts and the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board and feel confident in our plan, which complies with guidelines issued by the CDC, the National Football League and Major League Soccer. We have recently been informed that the Governor’s Executive Order prohibiting large capacity venues from opening to the public will remain in force for the remainder of the 2020 football and soccer seasons. We understand that the advisory board, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito made this decision with the health and safety of the community in mind. Still, we know that this decision will be disappointing to the friends and family members of our respective teams and countless Patriots and Revolution Season Ticket Members who were eager to attend games this season. As we turn our focus to 2021, we will continue to work closely with the advisory board to safely reopen our building. We look forward to welcoming Patriots and Revolution fans back home to Gillette Stadium upon being granted approval next year.

The Patriots are currently 2-5 on the season with four home games remaining on their regular season schedule. The Revolution wrapped up their regular season on Sunday with a 2-0 loss to Philadelphia, finishing with an 8-7-8 record. The Revs will host the Montreal Impact at Gillette on Friday in the Play-In Round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.