Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,184 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 167,929 while the total number of deaths is 9,936.
There are an estimated 22,815 active cases.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.35%.
As of Monday, there are 588 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 20 from Sunday. There are 143 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 47,461 total new tests reported Monday.