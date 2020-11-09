Red Sox Reportedly Among Teams Showing 'Initial Interest' In Free Agent Starter Matt ShoemakerIf they want to compete in 2021, the Red Sox are going to need some more pitching. Lots more pitching.

Red Sox Have Reportedly Reached Out To Free Agent Jackie Bradley Jr.With their managerial vacancy filled, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and company will now get to work on building the team's roster.

Patriots-Jets Monday Night Football PredictionsNothing screams Monday Night Football like a 2-5 team taking on an 0-8 team!

Tom Brady Has Nightmare Game On National TV Vs. Drew Brees' SaintsWhat. A. Nightmare.

Antonio Brown Makes Unremarkable 2020 Debut With Buccaneers, Tom BradyTom Brady really wanted to be teammates with Antonio Brown again. Their reunion in Tampa was not particularly sweet.