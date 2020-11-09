BOSTON (CBS) — With their managerial vacancy filled, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and company will now get to work on building the team’s roster. That started over the weekend, with the Red Sox reportedly reaching out to free agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and chatting about a new deal.
According to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, the Red Sox have approached Bradley Jr. about a new contract. The outfielder is a free agent after slashing a career-best .283/.364/.450 with seven homers, 22 RBIs and 32 runs scored over 55 games in 2020. He had no errors in centerfield while throwing out three runners.
The Red Sox have said that they want to bring Bradley Jr. back, but they will have plenty of competition on the open market. The Houston Astros could turn to Bradley Jr. as a potential replacement if (when?) George Springer leaves via free agency, and there is an AL Central team that has Bradley Jr. atop their free agent wish-list, according to Bradford.
A first-round pick by Boston in 2011, Bradley Jr. has been making unbelievable plays for the Red Sox for the last eight seasons, earning one All-Star nod and a Gold Glove award in 2018. He was also the MVP of the 2018 ALCS during Boston’s march to a World Series title.
MLB Trade Rumors is projecting that Bradley Jr. will get a two-year, $16-million deal this offseason.