NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (CBS) — The Ice Castles are returning to New Hampshire this winter for a seventh season, but like most everything else in the world this year, they’ll be different because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The massive ice castles typically draw tens of thousands of visitors, but capacity will be curtailed and everyone will be required to wear a face covering. Tunnels and crawl spaces will be one-way to promote social distancing, and a new “quarter mile-long winter light walk in the forest and a sledding hill” will also encourage guests to spread out.
“We are thrilled to welcome families back to Ice Castles this winter,” CEO Kyle Standifird said, “The safety of our guests and staff has always been our top priority, and the new features and guidelines we have in place this season are designed to create a safe and magical environment for everyone.”
As long as the weather cooperates, workers will begin growing up to 10,000 icicles per day starting in late Novembers. The Ice Castles are expected to open to the public in early January.