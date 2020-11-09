BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are going to be pretty slim at tight end when they take on the New York Jets on Monday night.
Rookie Dalton Keene has been downgraded to out for the contest, leaving Ryan Izzo the only active tight end on the New England roster. Izzo is questionable for Monday night’s tilt with a hamstring injury.
Dalton Keene has been downgraded to out for #NEvsNYJ.
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 9, 2020
Keene is out with a knee injury, while fellow rookie tight end Devin Asiasi is on IR, leaving the Patriots with very few options at the position in Week 9.
Not that the Patriots are getting much out of tight end this season. Izzo was the only active tight end in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, playing 74 percent of New England’s offensive snaps. He finished the loss with two receptions for 24 yards on three targets, and for the season, Izzo has caught nine passes for 114 yards.
There’s a good chance that Izzo will be the only tight end to dress for Monday night’s game. If he is sidelined by his hamstring, the Patriots would have to turn to practice squad DE/TE Rashod Berry, who the team signed as an undrafted free agent in April.