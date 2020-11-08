Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will be without their top cornerback again this week.
Stephon Gilmore will miss Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.
Patriots LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, CB Stephon Gilmore and DL Lawrence Guy have been downgraded to out for #NEvsNYJ.
Patriots TE Dalton Keene did not travel with the team, but his game status remains questionable.
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 8, 2020
Gilmore missed last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills as he battles a knee injury.
The Patriots enter the game at 2-5 while the Jets are 0-8 on the year.