Filed Under:New England Patriots, NFL News, Stephon Gilmore

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will be without their top cornerback again this week.

Stephon Gilmore will miss Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.

Gilmore missed last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills as he battles a knee injury.

The Patriots enter the game at 2-5 while the Jets are 0-8 on the year.

