WALTHAM (CBS) — A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 61-year-old in Waltham last week. Jonathan Galindo, 33, of Waltham, is accused of killing Kevin Fitzgerald in Fitzgerald’s Alder Street home on Oct. 31, said the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.
Initially, it was unclear if the attack was random or not, but investigators determined Galindo allegedly knew Fitzgerald.
Galindo was charged with murder. He is expected to appear before a judge in Waltham District Court on Monday.