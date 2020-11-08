BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declined to speculate on whether he would have interest in joining president-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet.
Walsh spent the last several weeks of the election campaigning for Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.
The Democrat was asked Sunday if he would be open to a role in the Biden administration.
“There’s a lot of speculation about a lot of things. There’s a lot of people being tapped. He can’t take everyone from Massachusetts to Washington with him,” said Walsh. “I’m just looking forward to working with this administration as everyone here is.”
The mayor, who is up for re-election next year, made the remarks during a Sunday press conference about the results of the election.
“I’m just looking forward to getting back to conversation with an administration that actually believes in science,” said Walsh. “Whether it’s combatting the coronavirus or that sea level rise is real. I’m looking forward to working in an administration that understands our country is divided and we need to pull our country back together.”