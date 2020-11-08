ELECTION 2020:CBS News Projects Joe Biden Has Been Elected As President Of The United States
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred near the Public Garden. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the man approached the victim on Bromfield Street “where he forcefully brought her through the Boston Common into the Public Garden where he sexually assaulted her.” The woman said she does not know the man.

Boston Police said this man is wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday (Photo Via Boston Police Department)

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4400.

