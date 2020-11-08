Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred near the Public Garden. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, the man approached the victim on Bromfield Street “where he forcefully brought her through the Boston Common into the Public Garden where he sexually assaulted her.” The woman said she does not know the man.
The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4400.