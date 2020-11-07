ELECTION 2020:MA & NH Results And Town-By-Town Breakdown
BOSTON (CBS) — California is no longer considered a “COVID lower-risk state” by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Beginning Saturday, Massachusetts will require people traveling from California to fill out a travel form and then quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the state.

States qualify as lower-risk when their daily cases per 100,000 are below 10 and the positive test rate below 5%, both measured as a 7-day rolling average.

Anyone coming from a state not considered lower-risk needs to fill out a travel form and quarantine or provide a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of your arrival. Failure to comply could result in a fine up to $500.

The states in red deemed high-risk by Massachusetts starting on Nov 7. (Photo Credit: Mass. Department of Public Health)

The states remaining on the travel order exempt list are Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

For more information, visit the state’s website.

