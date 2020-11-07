Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 2,200 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Saturday. There are an estimated 20,720 active cases.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 164,936 while the total number of deaths is 9,903.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.27%.
As of Saturday, there are 535 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 22 from Friday. There are 127 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 92,286 total new tests reported Saturday.