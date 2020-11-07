BOSTON (CBS) — Many local leaders celebrated the news that former Vice President Joe Biden Saturday is projected to win the presidential election Saturday. Here’s what they had to say:

“Congratulations to my friend President-elect Joe Biden and to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. At this challenging time, Bostonians and the American people are speaking loudly and clearly: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will restore character, compassion, and leadership to the White House in one of our greatest moments of need. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in a historic win, has shattered yet another barrier for women and girls around the world,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said. “In Boston we will be ready on day one to build a powerful partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration. From battling COVID-19 to combating climate change and ending systemic racism, I could not be more excited to get to work with leaders who see mayors as partners and cities as engines of opportunity and justice.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted a statement, that said in part:

“Americans showed up in record-shattering numbers to make their voices heard. Joe and Kamala have won more votes than any candidate in history. And for the very first time, we’ve elected a woman as our Vice President. Millions of little girls who see themselves in Kamala will dream a little bigger tonight. Joe and Kamala will bring decency and competence to the White House. They understand what’s at stake and will lead us forward with purpose and moral clarity.”

Gov. Charlie Baker said:

“I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their victory. This has been a long and divisive campaign, but now it is critical for us all to focus on the very real and immediate challenges facing this nation. If the courts do get involved, they must move quickly to make fact-based, lawful decisions, because the people of this nation – who came out and voted in record numbers – deserve a government…that can work collaboratively to fight COVID-19, rebuild our economy and give people hope that there will be a positive path forward.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley also released a statement, that said in part:

“Today, we celebrate the power of the people. Organizers and community builders, their efforts generations in the making, have delivered a decisive victory. By electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – by one of the widest popular vote margins in the past two decades – the American people have chosen compassionate leadership, decisively rejected the politics of hate that have defined the past four years, and delivered a mandate for change. We celebrate the history made in this election; Kamala Harris will be the first woman, the first Black American, the first Asian American, to be Vice President of the United States, shattering yet another concrete ceiling. Now, we turn our attention to the work that lies ahead. Our communities continue to grapple with the overlapping crises of public health, economic inequality, and systemic racism.”

Rep. Seth Moulton said:

“This historic victory marks the beginning of the hard work we must do to get our country back on track and move on from President Trump’s disastrous term as president. We have important work to do as Democrats, but our most important job is to bring the country together. President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris are the perfect people for this job. Our ability to make lasting change for future generations will come down to not just what President Elect Biden and Vice President Elect Harris accomplish during their term, but how we lead in the first 100 days. We must lead with principle and conviction, and with genuine charity for all, not just those we perceive to be on our side.”

Utah Senator and former Mass. governor Mitt Romney tweeted:

