SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Zay Flowers caught a 20-yard touchdown pass, Aaron Boumerhi kicked three field goals and Boston College sent the Orange to their fifth-straight loss, 16-13 on Saturday.

The Eagles held Syracuse to 240 yards total offense.

Flowers had six receptions for 64 yards for the Eagles (5-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). David Bailey gained 125 yards on 25 carries, his first 100-yard game of the season and the fourth of his career. Travis Levy chipped in with 73 yards on the ground and he caught four passes for 33 more.

Phil Jurkovec completed 20 of 29 passes for 208 yards.

Boumerhi connected on field goals of 33, 34 and 22 yards.

Syracuse freshman JaCobian Morgan was 19 of 30 passing for 188 yards, a 1-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Hackett with 21 seconds remaining and one interception in his first career start for the Orange (1-7, 1-6). Taj Harris had seven receptions for 61 yards.

Andre Szmyt hit on field goals from 35 and 46 yards for Syracuse.

Syracuse, which converted just 23 percent on third down entering the game, converted on just three of 11 opportunities.

The game was tied at 3 when Jurkovec connected with Flowers in the left-hand corner of the end zone with just 24 seconds to go in the first half, giving the Eagles a 10-3 lead at intermission.

The game was a stark contrast from last year’s game between the two East Coast rivals, a 58-27 Boston College win.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: After taking Clemson down to the wire, the Eagles struggled mightily against an out-manned Syracuse team, not a great sign heading next week’s matchup against Notre Dame.

Syracuse: The Orange hung tough against the Eagles and may have found their quarterback of the future in JaCobian Morgan, who showed great poise, a good touch and an ability to extend plays.

UP NEXT

Boston College: After a two-game road trip, the Eagles return home Saturday to host No. 4 Notre Dame.

Syracuse: The Orange have a much-needed bye before hitting the road to face Louisville Friday, Nov. 20.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)