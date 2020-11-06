Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Governor Charlie Baker will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The governor is expected to give an update on coronavirus in the state.
Earlier this week, Baker announced a series of new coronavirus restrictions for Massachusetts, including a curfew for businesses, reduction of the indoor gathering limit, and a tighter face mask mandate. The executive orders went into effect Friday.
There were 1,761 new coronavirus cases and 23 more deaths reported in the state Thursday.
