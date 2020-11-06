Red Sox Reportedly Bring Alex Cora Back As ManagerAlex Cora will be back on the Boston bench in 2021.

NBPA Reps Approve 72-Game Regular Season, Set To Start Dec. 22It may seem like the NBA Finals ended just a few weeks ago, but the NBA will be back sooner than we expected.

Tom Brady Takes High Road When Asked About 2-5 PatriotsWith the Patriots sitting at 2-5 in the first year of the post Tom Brady era in New England, it's hard not to picture the former Pats QB sitting back with his Bucs teammates laughing at his former team's expense. But that isn't Brady's style.

Looking Back At The Times When The Celtics Had Three First-Round PicksDanny Ainge doesn't want to make three first-round picks this year, but he may have to. At least he has a history of doing so, to mixed results.

#8 Florida Vs #5 Georgia: With Strong Game Saturday, 'Kyle Trask Will Be Talked About In Heisman Trophy Race,' Says CBS' Rick NeuheiselThe CBS Sports college football analyst is leaning towards a Florida win but, says that the recent history of Georgia wins means the Gators senior QB will have to lead his team to the win.