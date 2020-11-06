BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore was back at practice on Friday, which bodes well for his availability when the Patriots visit the New York Jets on Monday night.
Gilmore and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy were both on the field Friday after missing Thursday’s practice. Gilmore missed last Sunday’s loss to the Bills with a knee injury, while Guy left the game early with a shoulder injury.
Having both back would be a big boost to New England’s struggling defense, though the team really shouldn’t have many issues with the 0-8 Jets when they square off on Monday Night Football.
While the Pats had two big names back on the defensive side of the ball, wide receiver N’Keal Harry missed another practice as he continues to recover from a concussion. Harry did not play last week, and will likely miss Sunday’s game.
We’ll get a clearer idea of how much Gilmore and Guy participated when the Patriots release their injury report early Friday evening. The Patriots will practice again on Saturday before leaving for New Jersey on Sunday.