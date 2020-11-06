Gov. Baker: Trump's Comments On Vote Counting Are 'Damaging To Democracy'In regards to President Donald Trump challenging the authenticity of votes in the 2020 Election, Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker said on Friday, "I think the President's comments that there is some national conspiracy around this aren't supported by any of the facts."

42 minutes ago

Gov. Baker On Penalties For Schools Stay Remote: 'It's Up To Folks At The Local Level'Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley respond to a question about schools that don't follow new COVID-19 guidelines and choose to stay in remote learning.

53 minutes ago

Gov. Baker Says Updated Coronavirus Metrics Aimed At Getting Kids Back In SchoolIn his press conference on Friday, Massachusetts Gob. Charlie Baker said, "Not being in school poses significant risks for kids, both related to COVID and related to other health concerns like depression, anxiety and others."

1 hour ago

MBTA To Fine Riders Up To $300 For Not Following Mask OrderRiders will first be reminded of the rule.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For November 6Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.

3 hours ago