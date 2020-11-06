Stephon Gilmore, Lawrence Guy Back At Patriots Practice On FridayStephon Gilmore was back at practice on Friday, which bodes well for his availability when the Patriots visit the New York Jets on Monday night.

With Team Hurting At Tight End, Patriots Could Turn To Practice Squad TE/DE Rashod BerryThe Patriots may have to get a bit creative at tight end when they take on the winless New York Jets on Monday night. Luckily, they have a versatile practice squad player who may be able to lend a hand.

Roche: Bringing Back Alex Cora Right Move For Red SoxAlex Cora checks all the boxes for the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox Bring Alex Cora Back As ManagerAlex Cora will be back on the Boston bench in 2021.

Celtics Reportedly Holding Pre-Draft Workout With Precious Achiuwa On FridayChances are that Danny Ainge will take at least one player on Nov. 18, so he and the rest of the Boston brass are in the process of checking out potential selections.