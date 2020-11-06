ELECTION 2020:MA & NH Results And Town-By-Town Breakdown
PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A 43-year-old man faces numerous charges after he allegedly drove into a police car while trying to get away from officers conducting a search warrant. Antonio Beradi was arrested Friday morning.

Officers went to execute a search warrant at a Court Street apartment in North Plymouth on Thursday evening. Police said, Beradi tried to hit officers and crashed into a police cruiser as he drove away. A pursuit for him was called off at Route 3 south.

A Kingston storage unit under Beradi’s name was also searched.

Police seized fentanyl, cash, and drug paraphernalia while conducting search warrants that led to the arrest of Antonio Beradi in Plymouth (Photo Via Plymouth Police)

Between the two locations, police seized 530 grams of fentanyl worth over $100,000, two guns with ammunition, over $90,000 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

Beradi was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, unlawful possession of firearms, and trafficking fentanyl.

He also had outstanding warrants for multiple assault and battery charges.

