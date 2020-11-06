PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A 43-year-old man faces numerous charges after he allegedly drove into a police car while trying to get away from officers conducting a search warrant. Antonio Beradi was arrested Friday morning.
Officers went to execute a search warrant at a Court Street apartment in North Plymouth on Thursday evening. Police said, Beradi tried to hit officers and crashed into a police cruiser as he drove away. A pursuit for him was called off at Route 3 south.
A Kingston storage unit under Beradi’s name was also searched.
Between the two locations, police seized 530 grams of fentanyl worth over $100,000, two guns with ammunition, over $90,000 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.
Beradi was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, unlawful possession of firearms, and trafficking fentanyl.
He also had outstanding warrants for multiple assault and battery charges.