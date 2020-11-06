ELECTION 2020:MA & NH Results And Town-By-Town Breakdown
BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA will be enforcing the state’s new mask restriction on all buses and trains starting Friday. Any person over the age of five is required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Masks are encouraged for anyone over the age of two.

Riders who aren’t wearing masks will first be reminded of the order by an employee. If they don’t put one on, they will be reported to the Operations Control Center, and the matter will be taken up with Transit Police.

Transit Police has the authority to fine anyone who fails to comply with the mask order up to $300 per violation.

