Tom Brady Takes High Road When Asked About 2-5 PatriotsWith the Patriots sitting at 2-5 in the first year of the post Tom Brady era in New England, it's hard not to picture the former Pats QB sitting back with his Bucs teammates laughing at his former team's expense. But that isn't Brady's style.

Looking Back At The Times When The Celtics Had Three First-Round PicksDanny Ainge doesn't want to make three first-round picks this year, but he may have to. At least he has a history of doing so, to mixed results.

#8 Florida Vs #5 Georgia: With Strong Game Saturday, 'Kyle Trask Will Be Talked About In Heisman Trophy Race,' Says CBS' Rick NeuheiselThe CBS Sports college football analyst is leaning towards a Florida win but, says that the recent history of Georgia wins means the Gators senior QB will have to lead his team to the win.

Stephon Gilmore Misses Patriots' First Practice Preparing For JetsThe knee injury that kept Stephon Gilmore from making a trip back to Buffalo on Sunday is apparently still a problem.

NFL Week 9 NFC North Picks: "I Do Not See This Current Bears Team Going Into Tennessee And Beating Them," Says CBS Chicago's Matt ZahnCBS Chicago sports anchor Steve Zahn discusses NFC North matchups, with the Bears hoping to end a losing streak and the Vikings looking to climb back into the playoff race.