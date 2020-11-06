BOSTON (CBS) – New coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

They include wearing a mask in public places, even when you can maintain six feet of social distancing. This goes for everyone over the age of 5.

There is a new curfew and stay-at-home advisory between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless you’re traveling for work or to the grocery store.

Indoor gatherings across the state are now limited to just ten people and outdoor gatherings can’t be any larger than 25.

Many businesses now have to close by 9:30 p.m. daily including restaurants, gyms, casinos, liquor stores, marijuana shops, movie theaters and zoos and museums.

Restaurants can continue takeout and delivery services after 9:30 p.m.

A group of local restaurant owners sent a letter to the governor asking him to reconsider the new restrictions. They say that staying open just an hour later on the weekends could be a big help.

More than one-third of cities and towns in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for coronavirus.

The latest town-by-town data, usually released by the state on Thursdays, will be released Friday.