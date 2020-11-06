ELECTION 2020:MA & NH Results And Town-By-Town Breakdown
BOSTON (CBS) — “We should count every vote. And we are counting votes on a bipartisan basis,” Governor Charlie Baker said Friday.

He said President Trump’s comments about a national conspiracy working against him aren’t supported by “any of the facts.”

“They are damaging to democracy, they cheapen all of those of us who serve in public life and who ran and who were either elected or defeated based on the will of the people,” said Baker.

Instead, Baker wished the focus was on this year’s record turnout.

“We should be celebrating this. People took it seriously, they came out and they voted, that’s a good thing.”

