BOSTON (CBS) – Sixteen communities in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for coronavirus infections, after the state began using a new method to assess transmission rates.
This week’s color-coded data, adjusted to better fit a community’s population, also shows 91 yellow communities, 79 green communities, and 165 grey communities.
CHECK: Town By Town Coronavirus Data
As of Friday, the communities in the high-risk red zone include: Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Methuen, New Bedford, Norfolk, Revere, Seekonk, Somerset, Springfield and Westport.
The change in metrics is aimed at keeping students in schools.
In last week’s report, using different metrics, 121 communities were listed in the red zone.
Health officials reported 2,038 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Friday. There were 86,357 total new tests reported.