BOSTON (CBS) – The water inside Boston schools is about to get better. The Environmental Protection Agency has given them a $6.215 million grant for new, filtered water fountains and bottle filling stations.
The grant is part of an EPA initiative to remove lead from drinking water in schools. It’s been an issue in Boston, where some schools had to shut off water fountains because of lead contamination. The schools have been bringing in bottled water for students to drink.
The money from the federal government will be used to buy, install and test the 1,400 new water fountains and bottle filling stations.
The installation is expected to take three years.