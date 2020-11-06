BOSTON (CBS) — An overnight standoff in Downtown Boston between police and a man inside the W Hotel came to a peaceful end Friday morning. The man was hurling objects, including furniture and a blow dryer, out of a window on the 14th floor for hours.
Debris covered Stuart Street and a windshield of a car parked outside the hotel was smashed as a result.
Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said officers first responded to the hotel around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon for a report of an emotionally disturbed man.
“Let’s just say it was a very long night of negotiating with this individual. Eventually learned that this individual was possibly armed with a machete and that promoted the response of our SWAT team after we declared a code 99, which means a barricaded suspect,” Gross said.
The man was taken out of the hotel on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital in an ambulance.
Hotel guests, including Emerson College students, were told to shelter in place during the situation.
