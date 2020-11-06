BOSTON (CBS) – If you believe in second chances, the Boston Red Sox may be your team.
After being suspended for almost a year for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, the Red Sox hired Alex Cora as their manager again.
“I believe in second chances,” said one fan outside Fenway Park today. “Let’s see where it goes.”
Cora was a very popular manager in his two years with the Sox. His players loved him, and so did the fans. The former Red Sox player led Boston to a World Series championship in 2018. The 2021 season will now be his third as manager of the Red Sox.
He has a strong 194-132 record over his first two seasons. Still, Major League Baseball did suspend him for his involvement with the Astros scheme when he was their bench coach.
“I think he’ll be good,” said one young fan.
But at least one fan wasn’t so sure about rehiring Cora. MLB’s investigation into the Astros scandal did find Cora to be one of the masterminds behind the scheme.
“I was hoping they’d go another direction,” said one dissenting fan.
But when Cora was manager, the Red Sox experienced success. That seems like a good direction.