BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh will hold a news conference at Boston City Hall Thursday afternoon.
It will begin at 1 p.m.
The mayor’s office did not say what the event will focus on, but according to the Boston Globe, Walsh will announce that the city will begin a $2 million marketing campaign to promote the struggling tourism industry and draw visitors to Boston.
The money is reportedly coming from federal coronavirus relief funds.