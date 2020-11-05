Logan Ryan Credits Giants Trainer For Saving Wife's LifeGiants cornerback Logan Ryan is crediting a team trainer with potentially saving his wife's life.

Gordon Hayward Reportedly Wants Out Of BostonGordon Hayward has 34.1 million reasons to pick up his player option with the Celtics, but the forward reportedly wants out of Boston if he can find the right deal elsewhere.

Patriots Sign WR Donte Moncrief, DT Ryan Glasgow To Practice SquadFor the second straight day, the Patriots have added a wide receiver.

With Help Of 'Close Friend' Tom Brady, Antonio Brown Wants To Change People's PerspectivesAntonio Brown paid a hefty price for his decisions in the past two years. Now, the receiver is getting a second chance, thanks to old friend Tom Brady.

Hurley's Picks: NFL Getting Closer To Having Some Serious COVID-19 ProblemsIn the midst of a much bigger issue in the country, the NFL has had a very rough week with COVID-19. The problem may be mounting, but first ... we're going to make picks for Week 9.