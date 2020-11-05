BOSTON (CBS) – As more people look to be outside, unseasonably warm temperatures in November are a welcome sight for local businesses.

General Manager of Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course Justin Lawson shared, “we booked up right away right around Tuesday- we were full. If you don’t make plans far enough in advance you’re just going to get shut out.”

Lawson said they’ve adapted the schedule at the Brookline golf course to take advantage. “It’s amazing- demand is at an all-time high,” Lawson said. “Our morning low temperatures are a little bit higher than what they typically seasonally are so we’re actually offering even earlier tee times for folks just to accommodate the increased demand.”

Over at Dorchester Brewing Company, they’re hoping to keep their rooftop open as long as possible, with Associate General Manager Cody Grabowski telling us, “with a lot of people being very cautious and wanting to sit outside versus inside with all of these guidelines and advisories, people are looking to be outside, especially when we have this nice weather.”

While they’re working on solutions for the winter, like heat lamps and personal blankets for sale, they know nothing compares to these temperatures.

Grabowski shared, “We have a lot of people already making reservations for the weekend and it’s filling up as fast as we were expecting.”

And while it sounds like it may be hard to book a tee time, Dorchester Brewing Company has a capacity counter on their website to let you know in real time how busy they are.