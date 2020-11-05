BOSTON (CBS) — The knee injury that kept Stephon Gilmore from making a trip back to Buffalo on Sunday is apparently still a problem.
Gilmore was not present during the portion of Patriots practice open to the media on Thursday, as the team prepares for its Monday Night Football meeting with the New York Jets.
Also absent were N’Keal Harry (concussion), Lawrence Guy (shoulder), Carl Davis (concussion), and J.J. Taylor (unknown).
Running back Sony Michel, who was placed on injured reserve in early October, was present for the practice, meaning the Patriots can activate him within the next 21 days if they choose to do so.
Notes from a brief peek at Patriots practice:
🏈 RB Sony Michel practicing for 1st time since being placed on IR, activating his clock.
🏈 Not spotted: DT Lawrence Guy, DT Carl Davis, CB Stephon Gilmore, WR N’Keal Harry, RB J.J. Taylor.
🏈 Full pads.
🏈 Glorious day ☀️ pic.twitter.com/1axaf2eTvp
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 5, 2020
In the case of Gilmore, the cornerback popped up on the Patriots’ injury report with a knee issue on Thursday, which caused him to miss Friday’s practice. He was listed as questionable on the Friday injury report but was downgraded to out when the Patriots traveled to Buffalo on Saturday.