Looking Back At The Times When The Celtics Had Three First-Round PicksDanny Ainge doesn't want to make three first-round picks this year, but he may have to. At least he has a history of doing so, to mixed results.

#8 Florida Vs #5 Georgia: With Strong Game Saturday, 'Kyle Trask Will Be Talked About In Heisman Trophy Race,' Says CBS' Rick NeuheiselThe CBS Sports college football analyst is leaning towards a Florida win but, says that the recent history of Georgia wins means the Gators senior QB will have to lead his team to the win.

Stephon Gilmore Misses Patriots' First Practice Preparing For JetsThe knee injury that kept Stephon Gilmore from making a trip back to Buffalo on Sunday is apparently still a problem.

NFL Week 9 NFC North Picks: "I Do Not See This Current Bears Team Going Into Tennessee And Beating Them," Says CBS Chicago's Matt ZahnCBS Chicago sports anchor Steve Zahn discusses NFC North matchups, with the Bears hoping to end a losing streak and the Vikings looking to climb back into the playoff race.

Report: Red Sox Managerial Search 'Likely' Down To Alex Cora, Sam FuldThe Red Sox have "likely" trimmed their managerial search to two candidates, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, who says the race is down to Alex Cora and Sam Fuld.