BOSTON (CBS) — President Donald Trump has received more votes in blue Massachusetts this election than he did against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. However, former Vice President Joe Biden is also outperforming Clinton’s total, and as a result, more than three dozen communities that supported Trump in 2016 have flipped to Biden in 2020, according to the latest Associated Press numbers.
The margins for these towns are close – with voters in Sutton and Webster favoring Biden over Trump by a single vote out of thousands cast.
Click Here For The Full Town-By-Town Breakdown
Overall, Biden won nearly 66% of the vote in Massachusetts compared to about 32% for Trump. Below, see the list of towns Biden won that backed Trump four years ago.
Ashburnham (Biden 53%, Trump 44%)
Athol (Biden 49%, Trump 47%)
Barre (Biden 48.7%, Trump 48.6%)
Bellingham (Biden 53%, Trump 45%)
Billerica (Biden 54%, Trump 44%)
Bourne (Biden 53%, Trump 45%)
Bridgewater (Biden 53%, Trump 45%)
East Longmeadow (Biden 52%, Trump 46%)
Granby (Biden 52%, Trump 46%)
Groveland (Biden 54%, Trump 44%)
Hanover (Biden 51%, Trump 47%)
Hardwick (Biden 49%, Trump 48%)
Kingston (Biden 53%, Trump 44%)
Lynnfield (Biden 51%, Trump 48%)
Mendon (Biden 52%, Trump 45%)
Millbury (Biden 51%, Trump 46%)
Northbridge (Biden 51%, Trump 46%)
Orange (Biden 52%, Trump 45%)
Pembroke (Biden 52%, Trump 46%)
Pepperell (Biden 53%, Trump 44%)
Plainville (Biden 55%, Trump 43%)
Plympton (Biden 50%, Trump 48%)
Rowley (Biden 52%, Trump 46%)
Royalston (Biden 52%, Trump 46%)
Rutland (Biden 50%, Trump 47%)
Salisbury (Biden 51%, Trump 47%)
Saugus (Biden 51%, Trump 48%)
Sterling (Biden 52%, Trump 45%)
Sutton (Biden 49.08%, Trump 49.06%)
Tewksbury (Biden 52%, Trump 46%)
Townsend (Biden 49%, Trump 48%)
Tyngsboro (Biden 53%, Trump 45%)
Uxbridge (Biden 50%, Trump 47%)
Webster (Biden 49%, Trump 48.89%)
West Brookfield (Biden 49.1%, Trump 48.7%)
Westfield (Biden 49%, Trump 48%)
Westminster (Biden 50%, Trump 47%)
Whitman (Biden 52%, Trump 46%)
Wilbraham (Biden 53%, Trump 45%)