BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 1,761 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Thursday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 160,698 while the total number of deaths is 9,859.
There are an estimated 18,279 active cases.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.91%.
As of Thursday, there are 498 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of four from Wednesday. There are 115 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 86,359 total new tests reported Thursday.
The Mass. COVID-19 Weekly Public Health Report will publish updated data that includes the weekly listing of city and town risk levels on Friday.