BOSTON (CBS) – New coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts are set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Read: New Restrictions List
The new state guidelines include everyone over the age of 5 must now wear a mask in public even when you’re six feet away from others; staying at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless you’re traveling for work or to the grocery store; and limiting gatherings to ten people inside and 25 people outside.
Some businesses will be required to close by 9:30 p.m. including gyms, casinos, liquor stores, movie theaters, zoos and museums.
Restaurants will be allowed to stay open past 9:30 p.m. but only for takeout.
Indoor and outdoor events at homes must also end by 9:30 p.m.
As of last week, 121 communities in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for coronavirus.