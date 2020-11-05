BOSTON (CBS) — Giants cornerback Logan Ryan is crediting a team trainer with potentially saving his wife’s life.

After absorbing some helmet-to-helmet contact during Monday night’s game, Ryan was in a fair amount of pain following his team’s loss. As it turned out, so was his wife, who had flown to Florida to vote in Tuesday’s election.

Ryan said that his wife shared that she was experiencing “extreme pain” in her stomach but planned to sleep it off. That’s when a Giants trainer offered some medical advice that no doubt changed her life.

“She was in extreme pain, but she said she would wait until the morning,” Ryan shared in his video conference with reporters this week. “I talked to one of our trainers about the symptoms. He said no, she needs to go to the ER. My wife ended up going to the ER and they ended up catching — I don’t want to butcher the word — ectopic pregnancy, where the egg was in the wrong place in her fallopian tube and it was about to burst. So she ended up going into emergency surgery.”

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg sits outside of the uterus. If untreated, the egg can burst the fallopian tube, leading to internal bleeding that can lead to death.

“They ended up saving her, and ended up preventing a lot of what could have been done,” Ryan said. “And that was a trainer on our team, Justin Maher, telling my wife to go to the ER at 1 a.m. and could have saved her life, or saved a lot of internal bleeding there.”

Ryan said he didn’t plan on sharing that story, but he offered it up at the end of his media session as a way of giving public thanks to the Giants organization, including first-year head coach Joe Judge, whom Ryan knew from their days working together for the Patriots (2013-16).

“This happened all [Tuesday]. And Joe said, if you need to fly to Florida, don’t worry about football. And that’s what Joe is as a man, and as a coach,” Ryan said of Judge. ” I know we care about X’s and O’s and winning and losing, but there’s really good people here. That’s why I came here. There’s really good trainers here, there’s really a lot of people behind the scenes that are working really hard for us to get wins. And I’ll do everything I can to play for a coach like that and to play for an organization like this, because if that wasn’t the case, I don’t know if my wife would be here today.”

Ryan added: “Honestly, I’m extremely grateful for this organization and for Joe, and for everyone to understand there are things bigger than football — especially this year.”