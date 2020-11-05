Comments
SHERBORN (CBS) – The accused drunk driver who police say ran down and killed a man in his front yard in Sherborn will be in court Thursday. Joshua Patel, 37, of Mansfield, will be arraigned in Natick District Court on several charges in the crash.
Investigators said Patel was driving drunk in an SUV late Wednesday afternoon when he ran off of Goulding Street East, hit a parked car and a 40-year-year-old man who was standing in his yard.
The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
Patel was taken to a hospital and later arrested.