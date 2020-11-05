SHERBORN (CBS) – The accused drunk driver who police say ran down and killed a man in his front yard in Sherborn was ordered held on $20,000 bail Thursday. Joshua Patel, 37, of Mansfield, pleaded not guilty in Natick District Court to several charges in the death of 40-year-old Kevin Sullivan.

Investigators said Patel was driving drunk and speeding in an SUV late Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of the car, ran off of Goulding Street East and crashed through a stone wall. The SUV then hit Sullivan who was standing in his yard, killing him. The SUV struck a mailbox and another car before it finally stopped.

Describing the incident in court Thursday, the prosecutor said Patel then tried to run away and attacked a witness who tried to stop him. Police said he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and he smelled like alcohol.

Patel was arrested and taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Officers said he was extremely uncooperative in custody and had to be sedated at the hospital.

He’s charged with motor vehicle homicide, drunk driving and speeding.

The judge ordered him held on $20,000 bail. He cited Patel’s criminal history of arrests for witness intimidation, assault and battery, breaking and entering, drunk driving and violating a restraining order.

Patel was also ordered to not drive and stay away from alcohol and witnesses in the case. He must also wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet. Patel’s attorney said her client lost his job due to the pandemic and has been living with his family in Mansfield.