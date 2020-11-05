Stephon Gilmore Absent For Patriots' First Practice Preparing For JetsThe knee injury that kept Stephon Gilmore from making a trip back to Buffalo on Sunday is apparently still a problem.

NFL Week 9 NFC North Picks: "I Do Not See This Current Bears Team Going Into Tennessee And Beating Them," Says CBS Chicago's Matt ZahnCBS Chicago sports anchor Steve Zahn discusses NFC North matchups, with the Bears hoping to end a losing streak and the Vikings looking to climb back into the playoff race.

Report: Red Sox Managerial Search 'Likely' Down To Alex Cora, Sam FuldThe Red Sox have "likely" trimmed their managerial search to two candidates, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, who says the race is down to Alex Cora and Sam Fuld.

Rowdy Gaines: 'Team USA Swimming Has Been #1 In The World Since 1956, No Other Sport Can Claim That Excellence'The Hall of Fame swimmer discusses the International Swimming League and explains why Michael Phelps is the greatest swimmer of all-time.

Report: Patriots Put In Claim For WR Dante Pettis, But Giants Got Him FirstIn the Patriots' quest to add to their wide receiving depth, they tried to nab Dante Pettis on the waiver wire. But the Giants beat them to the punch.