BOSTON (CBS) – Restaurant owner Jeff Abellard has had to constantly pivot in recent months, and now he’ll have to do it again.

“There are so many factors hurting us whether it’s Covid, plus the weather, plus people being scared and now new restrictions,” said Abellard.

Earlier this week Governor Charlie Baker announced new restrictions that will impact gatherings of people.

At restaurants, like Abellard’s Bistro 781 in Waltham, there will be no more table service after 9:30 p.m. That means a last seating around 8:30 at his restaurant that usually keeps the kitchen open until midnight.

The new restrictions come just as the weather improves for the next several days. “It hurts because this is a weekend where people will come out and enjoy it,” Abellard said.

But Governor Baker said people have become complacent about the coronavirus as cases have increased. He’s also issued a stay at home order 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., and masks have to be worn in public places even if social distancing is possible, which for some is a harder habit. “Especially when maintaining six feet distance being outside I’m not going to be wearing a mask. That’s going to be hard to think about,” said Courtney Lewis, who was eating outside on Moody Street in Waltham.

Not just restaurants, but no sales at liquor stores after 9:30 p.m. which the manager of Dion’s in Waltham said is a reasonable adjustment. “We want to do everything we can to get rid of Covid. Whatever the Governor feels we should do we’ll just do it,” said Rick Berman.

For Janet Nelson it’ll be harder to adjust for the holidays with reduced limits to 10 people indoors and only with household members. “My holidays so far have been cancelled with the family. That’s time I love to get together with them,” said Nelson.

The restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and the Governor says they could last at least a month.