BOSTON (CBS) – An alert about the threat of coronavirus will be sent to millions of Massachusetts residents. Approximately 4.5 million phones will receive the alert from the COVID-19 Command Center Thursday at 5 p.m.
The message, from Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, will remind residents of the serious risk that COVID-19 poses.
The alerts will appear as a phone call or text message to cell and landlines.
“COVID-19 remains a serious threat as cases have increased across the state,” Bharel said in the message. “You have the power to help stop the spread and protect yourself and your loved ones.”
New coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts are set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
