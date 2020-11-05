DORCHESTER (CBS) – A Boston Police officer has life-threatening injuries after his SUV collided with a Boston Fire truck in Dorchester early Thursday morning. The truck ended up crashing into a bank.
Boston Police said the unidentified officer was off-duty when his car crashed with the truck at the intersection of Washington Street and Talbot Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. The fire truck ended up inside the Bank of America at the corner and the SUV landed on the sidewalk.
The police officer and four firefighters were rushed to the hospital. The firefighters have “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police.
At the time of the crash, there was a fire about a half-mile away at Charlie’s Pizza on Dorchester Avenue. It’s not known yet if the firefighters were on their way to that fire.
“The incident is currently under investigation by the Boston Police Department Homicide Unit and the Fatal Collision Investigation Team,” police said in a statement.