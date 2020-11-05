Comments
DORCHESTER (CBS) – A Boston Fire truck crashed into a bank in Dorchester early Thursday morning, sending four people to the hospital.
The truck slammed into the front of the Bank of America on Washington Street and Talbot Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
It’s not clear yet what led to the crash. There was a damaged SUV on the sidewalk at the front of the bank. Of the four people hurt, some were firefighters, according to Boston EMS.
At the time of the crash, there was a fire about a half-mile away at Charlie’s Pizza on Dorchester Avenue. It’s not known yet if the crew was on the way to that fire when the truck hit the bank.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.