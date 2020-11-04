Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – Police released photos of a man wanted for a carjacking and armed robbery in Worcester on Halloween.
Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the Gulf station on Lincoln Street after a man pointed a gun at a woman and stole her car.
Minutes later, an armed robbery was reported at Honey Farms on Belmont Street. Police determined the same vehicle and suspect were involved.
Police later found the woman’s stolen car in the area of Lincoln Street.
On Tuesday, Worcester Police released a photo of the man, who was wearing a mask and winter hat.
Police also released photos showing tattoos on the suspect’s hand.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester Police at (508) 799-8651.