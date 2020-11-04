(MARE) – Gene is a quiet young man of Caucasian descent. Those who know Gene best describe him as being reserved at first, but once he gets to know you, he becomes friendly and outgoing. Gene enjoys sports and is athletic, and he is looking forward to playing basketball at his school in the winter. In the past, Gene has participated in other sports such as soccer, baseball, and Pop Warner football. Some of his other favorite activities include playing video games and collecting Pokémon cards. He is currently trying to expand his interests by learning how to play the guitar and ukulele.

Legally freed for adoption, Gene is seeking a two-parent home with a mother and a father or a single male or female parent. An ideal home for a gene would be a family who can provide him with the stability and structure he needs to thrive. His social worker believes he would do well in a family with or without children. He would especially do well in a placement with younger children. The considering family must be open to helping Gene maintain his relationship with his older sister.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.