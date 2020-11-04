BOSTON (CBS) – “Frankly, we did win this election,” said President Donald Trump, proclaiming victory as ballots were still being counted in battleground states. He then vowed to take the election to the highest court, where he has personally seated a third of the Justices.

“You would hope they would apply the law in a neutral way, but I don’t have a lot of confidence that they would do that,” said Boston University law professor Jack Beermann. He said the president’s legal challenges in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and demands for a recount in Wisconsin, could go to the next level. “The idea that the states aren’t following their own law when it comes to a presidential election, that could be a federal claim.”

The president has already made that leap. “This is a major fraud on our nation,” said Trump early Wednesday morning. “We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

“It sounds like he would kind of prefer to just march into the Supreme Court today and demand that he be elected president, and that’s not going to happen,” said MIT professor Charles Stewart. But he added that the courts can and should settle this election. “Let’s see how the legal process works out, and let’s hope that it works out fairly and right for everybody.”

“He always is just trying to change the rules for himself,” said Ryan Turner, a voter in Boston.

Most agree it’s not the ideal way to elect a leader.

“I’m sure he will make it as difficult as possible for everyone involved, including all of us,” said Isa Zimmerman of Boston. “We’ll have to wait whatever amount of time it takes to review everything to satisfy his appeal.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the Supreme Court ruled on a presidential election. Most recently, it happened in the 2000 race that was handed to George Bush. This time, both sides say they have armies of lawyers at the ready.