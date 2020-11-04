BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have been mighty thin in trying to stop the run lately, and the team made a move Tuesday to try to address that problem.
The Patriots claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers. Mack had been placed on waivers by the Tennessee Titans earlier this week.
Mack, 24, joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019. At 6-foot-1 and 299 pounds, Mack played in 13 games in 2019, registering 11 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He’s played in six games this year, recording two tackles.
The Patriots have been thin on the defensive line, after losing Danny Shelton to free agency and not getting any action out of free-agent pickup Beau Allen, who will not play this season due to injury. The burden has largely fallen on Lawrence Guy’s shoulders; coincidentally enough, Guy left Sunday’s loss in Buffalo due to a shoulder injury.
The Patriots currently rank 27th in rushing yards allowed per game (140.4) and 19th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per attempt (4.55).
The signing of Mack plus Tuesday’s addition of receiver Isaiah Ford gives the Patriots four players named Isaiah.
“Yeah, we’re collecting ’em,” Belichick jokingly said when asked about all the Isaiahs. (Isaiah Wynn and Isaiah Zuber are on the roster.)
Belichick noted that due to COVID-19 protocols, the new Isaiahs won’t be able to get to work with the team until next week.